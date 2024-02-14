K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

SUPREME is taking their talents to H-Town. The brand has announced a UGK collection celebrating Ridin’ Dirty.

The streetwear brand has partnered with Bun B to launch a series of apparel items to celebrate the duo’s iconic third studio album. On Monday, Feb 12 the “Let Me See It” MC took to Instagram to make the announcement. “UGK X @supremenewyork Spring/Summer ‘24 #RidinDirty” he wrote. While the brief caption didn’t give many details on the forthcoming the drop it was the visuals that got Hip-Hop fans excited.

Accompanying the post were three photos featuring a hooded sweatshirt and a set of fitted caps. The hoodie in question features both the UGK and SUPREME logos on the chest and some of the promotional copy from the album’s original roll out (“The Trill-Ass Partnas Return”). As expected the hats follow suit with the logo lockup and come in three different colors including black, burgundy and blue.

Recently SUPREME unveiled their forthcoming spring summer 2024 collection. To no surprise this season prominently features their iconic logo over some streetwear staples including a red varsity jacket, polos, graphic t-shirts, branded denim, mesh shorts and more. Additionally, a SUPREME x Ducati Streetfighter V4 Motorcycle that is sure to go for big money. At this time there is no release date for the UGK capsule collection.

You can preview more of SUPREME’s spring summer 2024 collection here.

A UGK x Supreme ‘Ridin’ Dirty’ Capsule Collection Is On The Way was originally published on hiphopwired.com