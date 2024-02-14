Listen Live
How Much Does the Average Man Spend on Valentine’s Day?

Published on February 14, 2024

Susie Cakes x Valentine's Day

Source: Susie Cakes / Susie Cakes

It may not be a shocker, but men spend more than women on Valentine’s Day!

According to a recent survey by Bankrate men anticipate their partners to spend approximately $211 on them for Valentine’s Day, while they plan to shell out an average of $339.

Men also spend almost twice as much as women!

On the flip side, women have different expectations. The survey shows they hope to be treated to around $154 worth of Valentine’s Day gifts but end up spending an average of only $64 on their significant others.

The survey highlights the different perspectives and financial approaches of both genders when expressing love on Valentine’s Day.

Read the full article here. 

