How Much Does the Average Man Spend on Valentine’s Day?

According to a recent survey by Bankrate men anticipate their partners to spend approximately $211 on them for Valentine’s Day, while they plan to shell out an average of $339.

Men also spend almost twice as much as women!

On the flip side, women have different expectations. The survey shows they hope to be treated to around $154 worth of Valentine’s Day gifts but end up spending an average of only $64 on their significant others.

The survey highlights the different perspectives and financial approaches of both genders when expressing love on Valentine’s Day.

