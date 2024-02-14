Listen Live
REPORT: Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs’ Victory Parade Leaves 1 Dead, At Least 9 Injured

Published on February 14, 2024

Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

Source: David Eulitt / Getty

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Several people have been shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade on Wednesday.  The Kansas City Fire Chief says there could be as many as ten victims.

Reporter Marcus Officer from FOX Affiliate WDAF-TV tweeted that one person is dead and at least nine others were injured.

At the parade conclusion, officers could be seen running into Union Station with guns drawn. Police say three people have been detained. Several people could be seen being loaded into ambulances.
There were tens of thousands of people lined on the parade route.  Union Station was used as the main stage for the team earlier in the day.

This is a developing story.

was originally published on wibc.com

