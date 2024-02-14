Meek Mill Cuts Ties with Vory: He is Not A Dreamchaser!

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Meek Mill has took to social media to confirm that he is no longer associated with his former signee Vory. After a video of Vory threatening to kill his girlfriend surfaced on social media, Meek Mill quickly took the opportunity to disassociate himself from Vory and alluded to Vory needing help because he has ‘mental problems’.

“This guy is not a dream chaser! He has a mental problem!” Meek Mill wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We cutting ties we don’t care how ya music sound,…. He been ducking my calls for months telling people I’m threatening him… stopped alot of people dude “he is not dreamchaser!”

Social media did not respond to Meek’s sentiment well, as they quickly brought up how he allegedly abused his former girlfriend Nicki Minaj, and alluded that Meek Mill was simply being returned what he dished out.

“Wait didn’t you friend say you put hands on Nicki?” an X user replied. “Didn’t Nicki say you put hands on her too?”

Others in Meek Mill’s corner believe regardless of what Meek Mill’s past allegations are, he should not have to condone someone in his camp being an abuser.

“I’m glad you speaking against him!” ‘That Girl’ posted on X. “Hold each other accountable because that’s unacceptable”

Meek Mill signed Vory to Dreamchaser records in 2020. Vory Subsequently released his studio album ‘Lost Souls’ in 2022, which recieved some positive reception, but fans feel it didn’t get the proper credit it deserved to due lack of ‘push’ from head honcho Meek Mill.

Vory has not responded to Meek Mill nor has he addressed the surfaced video.

