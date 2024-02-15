Free Dresses and Accessories Offered to Teens at Apex Prom Shoppe

Apex United Methodist Church is gearing up for The Prom Shoppe, a two-day shopping event catering to teens in search of prom dresses and accessories. The highlight of this is that everything is offered completely free of charge.

This marks the 16th year that Apex United Methodist Church has organized this program, recognizing the escalating costs associated with attending prom.

According to Prom Shoppe volunteer Brandy Sadler, the average expense for a girl attending prom now exceeds $1,000. The event aims to ease the financial burden on families faced with tough choices between essential expenses and the desire for a prom dress.

Donations are actively sought, with a particular emphasis on plus-size dresses.

Contributions are accepted until March 1 at designated drop-off locations, including:

Apex United Methodist Church

Twisted Scissors Salon in Cary

EnV Salon in Apex.

The Prom Shoppe at Apex United Methodist Church is scheduled for Friday, March 8th, from 3 – 7 p.m. and Saturday, March 9th, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

This event is open to any North Carolina teen, with no requirement for proof of financial hardship or appointments.