Jennifer Lopez Bringing Tour to PNC Arena in August

Jennifer Lopez, affectionately known as Jenny from the block, is set to grace Raleigh with her presence in August at PNC Arena as part of her latest tour, “This Is Me… Now The Tour.” This marks the entertainer’s return to the stage after a hiatus of five years.

The tour coincides with the release of Lopez’s new album, also titled “This Is Me… Now,” scheduled to hit the shelves on February 16. This album marks a significant milestone as her first release in nearly a decade.

For eager fans, pre-sale tickets for the August 24 show will be available starting this Tuesday. The general public can secure their tickets when they go on sale on February 23, accessible through Ticketmaster.

Don’t miss the chance to catch Jennifer Lopez in action during her highly anticipated tour.

