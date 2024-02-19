It’s President’s Day! Don’t Forget to Register to Vote

It’s that time of year again! Time to make sure that you’re registered to vote.
The presidential election is coming up in November, and with all the chaos in the world, you want to make sure you’re registered to vote.
What are the eligibility requirements for registering to vote in Wake County?
- You must be a United States citizen.
- You must be 18 years old or will be at the time of the next general election.
- You must be a resident of Wake County, North Carolina, for 30 days before the election in which you intend to vote.
- You must not vote in any other county or state after submitting a voter registration application in Wake County. If registered elsewhere, you understand that you are canceling that registration upon becoming registered to vote in Wake County.
- You must not be serving a felony sentence, including any period of probation, post-release supervision, or parole.
Voters will now be asked to present a valid photo identification when voting in person.
