North Carolina Dominates Top Housing Markets: Raleigh Takes Second Place

If you are looking to buy a house soon, the RDU area may be the place to look.
North Carolina is currently a thriving housing market nationally, with Raleigh securing the second spot, Durham and Chapel Hill at fourth, and Charlotte ranking fifth in a US News and World Report list based on buyer demand and affordability.
This positive trend aligns with easing inflation and falling mortgage rates, making the state an appealing option with access to mountains and beaches within hours.
In the Raleigh Durham metro, realtors note expansive growth in Chatham and Harnett Counties, while Denver claims the top spot in the report, surpassing Raleigh.
