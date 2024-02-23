After 15 months of marriage, Porsha Williams is filing for divorce from her husband, Simon Guobadia.
An exclusive report from PEOPLE reveals that the Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed on Thursday (Feb. 22) in Atlanta.
The divorce comes as Guobadia’s alleged past troubles with fraud and failure to obtain permanent US residency status came to light in recent weeks. However, a source tells PEOPLE that the divorce is “unrelated to recent allegations involving Simon’s past.”
Rather, an “ongoing matter” is the reason behind the split, according to the insider.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
The duo announced their engagement in May 2021 after only a month of dating. They tied the knot a year later, in November 2022.
The divorce news comes as Williams is prepping a return to Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 16. In addition to regaining her peach, she also signed an overall deal with NBCUniversal for “scripted project opportunities across the company’s broadcast and streaming properties.”
In a statement, Williams said, “I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family. I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta, and showing the world my new world!”
RELATED:
- Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage
- Teyana Taylor Rips TMZ For “Half Leaked And Made Up Stories” About Her Iman Shumpert Divorce
- You Care: Jeezy Breaks His Silence Following Divorce From Jeannie Mai
- Jeezy Files For Divorce From Jeannie Mai
Porsha Williams Divorcing Simon Guobadia After 15-Month Marriage was originally published on foxync.com
-
Worst. Flight. Ever. : Delta Flight Forced To Turn Around After Maggots Fell From Overhead Bin
-
From The "A" To The World: Reactions to Usher's Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show
-
Usher Developing Series on Black Love In Atlanta... And Social Media Has Thoughts
-
Teairra Mari's Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)
-
Mr. ChimeTime Says Eminem’s ‘Mom’s Spaghetti’ Is “The Worst”
-
C Murder Responds To Monica After She Said He Left Her “Heartbroken!”
-
Donald Glover Will Reportedly Earn $52M in his new role on “Community”
-
CEO $howoutt Clears The Air On "Fire Drill" Video Controversy