Michelle Obama Emerges as Fan Choice in 2024 Presidential Election

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama continue to capture the nation’s affection, with Mrs. Obama reportedly gaining favor as a potential replacement for the presidency if her husband were to withdraw from the upcoming elections.
While the 60-year-old attorney, author, and philanthropist has not officially entered the race, her experience from working closely with President Obama during his two terms places her as the second most favored Democratic nominee for 2024, according to Betfair, with odds at 11 percent.
Vice-President Kamala Harris holds 6.3 percent of overall bets, while Hillary Clinton stands at 1.1 percent.
President Biden, currently leading with 69 percent of bets, faces concerns about his health, raising speculation about his ability to maintain the position.
