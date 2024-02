Discrimination? Texas Judge Backs School’s Decision on Student’s Hair

A judge in Texas ruled that Darryl George, an 18-year-old Black student, can be disciplined for his tied locs, despite a new state law against hair discrimination.

George hasn’t been in his Houston-area high school since August 31 because the school, Barbers Hill, says his hair violates its dress code.

The district argued in a lawsuit that George’s tied locs go against its policy, as they would fall below his shirt collar, eyebrows, or earlobes when let down.

Other students with locs, according to the district, follow the length rule.

State District Judge Chap Cain III, after about three hours of testimony, sided with the school district. He said the policy isn’t discriminatory because the CROWN Act doesn’t allow exceptions for long hair, even if it’s a protected hairstyle like locs.

Cain emphasized that courts shouldn’t try to change the law.

I don’t know, that sounds like clear discrimination to me.

