Erykah Badu and Rapsody are Collabing on New Song Called 3AM

This is not a drill! Erykah Badu and North Carolina’s very own, Rapsody, are collabing on a new track!
The two stars previewed their new song at Badu’s 53 birthday celebration. The event took place in Dallas, Texas.
According to Rapsody’s Instagram, the song will be called 3:AM and will be for “the lovers, the heartbreakers, and the heartbroken.”
Now neither of the two have announced when the song will drop but based on the preview, we can expect it to be soulful with a splash of that North Carolina rap we love.
Also, did you peep Erykah Badu’s outfit? Mama had the body ody out!
