Chick-fil-A Issues Recall for Polynesian Sauce Cups Over Allergy Concerns

Bad news for Polynesian sauce lovers!
Chick-fil-A issues a recall notice for Polynesian sauce dipping cups taken home between February 14-27, 2024.
Customers who store these cups in the fridge are urged to discard them due to potential allergy risks.
The restaurant posted a notification on its website, cautioning that the Polynesian sauce cups may contain another sauce with wheat and soy allergens.
For inquiries about the recall, customers can contact Chick-fil-A CARES at 1 (866)-232-2040.
