Netflix Expected to Raise Prices in 2024

Netflix is expected to raise its streaming prices in 2024, according to UBS Securities analysts.
They believe this move will help Netflix make more money and grow its earnings, especially since it’s already becoming a big part of TV watching.
Last October, Netflix increased the Basic plan price from $9.99 to $11.99 in the U.S., and they did the same in the U.K. and France.
Although Netflix hasn’t officially said they’ll raise prices in 2024, their executives have hinted at the possibility.
“We expect to see rate increases this year” by Netflix, UBS analysts led by John Hodulik wrote in a Feb. 27 research note.
Let’s hope not!
