Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian To Pull Kids From “Fake” School

Ye aka Kanye West has made a public plea to his ex-wife Kim Kardashian to take their children out of their “fake school” on social media.

According to reports, Kanye West made a plea to Kim Kardashian to take their children out of their current school in a post on social media on Wednesday (February 28). The rapper went to Instagram and wrote, “Kim take my kids out of Sierra Canyon now it’s a fake school for celebrities that are used by ‘the system,’” in all capital letters in the post. The private school in the suburbs of Los Angeles, California is well-attended by the children of notable celebrities including LeBron James and Dwayne Wade.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C37BJZBoMrT/

The caption to the post was just as bizarre. “At this point everybody knows what ‘the system’ is code word for. I was removed from my dad by the system and the system removed me from my children,” West wrote. “When the system drafts athletes they avoid working with those who have their father in their life because they are harder to manipulate. My two oldest know they daddy is.” West and Kardashian divorced in 2021, and are the parents of four children – North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4.

The children attend Sierra Canyon on a full-time basis, but they had also been enrolled in afterschool activities at the “Drive Slow” rapper’s Donda Academy until it was forced to close in 2022. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian have had a bumpy time in co-parenting since their divorce, mainly due to Kanye’s behavior. One instance led Kardashian to boost security for their children in 2022, primarily because West had revealed where they were going to school.

Kanye West also acknowledged that he and Kardashian had a “good conversation” in an interview with Tucker Carlson at that point in time, even stating that the reality show star has custody of the children 80% of the time. “Right now we’ve come to a compromise — but I’m not finished because I don’t compromise — but we’ve come to a compromise that my kids come to my school after school and they learn choir,” West said.

