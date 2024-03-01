VP Harris Announces $32M for NC Small Businesses During Bull City Stop

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Durham on Friday, announcing an extra $32 million to support underserved small businesses in North Carolina. According to Harris, the funding will go to businesses that haven’t received much funding in the past.

She highlighted the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to helping minority and women-owned businesses. She praised local entrepreneurs for their innovative ideas, including those addressing climate issues.

“The nation benefits … when [communities] receive this kind of support and investment,” Harris said. “We are talking about clean energy companies, we are talking about AI, we are talking about technology companies.”

This is Harris’ 10th visit to the state since taking office.

Harris is scheduled to depart Raleigh at 4:20 p.m.

