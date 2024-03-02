Cardi B Promises 2024 Album Release

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Cardi B has declared that nothing will stop her from dropping her highly anticipated sophomore album in 2024. The rapper took to social media on Friday, March 1st to update fans on the new music she’s been creating and vow that her new album will not be delayed for much longer.

“Look at how long I had this f***ing record for,” Cardi B began. “January 27, twenty-twenty-f***ing-three. I was working on this s**t at 5AM, you know I’m a night owl. I promise y’all this year, I’m not letting my anxiety, I’m not letting what haters say, I’m not letting what fans say… If I do a song, I’ma just f***ing drop it. Well, I got no choice, ’cause I’m dropping my album this year, so… Stay tuned for the announcement, but don’t play with me! Don’t play with me! Look how I sound on it. ‘Cause I know I got a thick accent,” she continued. Check out Cardi’s new music tease below.