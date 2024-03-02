Meek Mill Involved In Car Accident After Brake Failure

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

On Friday, March 1st, Meek Mill announced to fans via social media that he’d unfortunately gotten into a car accident, sharing a photo of the damage along with the news. On Instagram stories, the rapper posted an up-close photo of a damaged vehicle and shared is thoughts on the incident.

“God telling don’t crash out for the bustas … ima listen. S**t knocked me out lol … gmc the whole brake pedal slipped off my first time driving smh,” he wrote.

The rapper also took to X (formerly Twitter) to respond to fans inquiring about his well-being.