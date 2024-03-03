Listen Live
Entertainment News

Rihanna Dismisses Fan Requests For New Music

Published on March 3, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Fenty Beauty Galaxy Collection

Source: Courtesy of Fenty Beauty / Courtesy of Fenty Beauty

It seems that fans waiting for new music from R&B superstar and mogul Rihanna will have to continue waiting a little while longer. After performing at a private wedding in India, Rihanna appeared on Instagram live with her longtime friend Melissa, and while on the stream, she seemingly shut down fan requests for a new album. Check out Rihanna’s brief discussion regarding new music below.

RELATED TAGS

rihanna

More from K97.5

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close