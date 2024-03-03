Megan Thee Stallion Stars In New Nike Ad

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Megan Thee Stallion has shared what it means to have the “Hottie State Of Mind” in a new advertisement for Nike, released on Friday, March 1st. The ad showcased a variety of looks from the rapper’s collaboration with the sports brand while also depicting her uplifting and motivating women in various scenarios.

“What’s up hotties you already know who it is, Megan Thee Stallion, aka the Hot Girl Coach. And, I’m just here to remind you to love on yourself, focus on your wellness, and quiet the haters. Because when you with a Hottie State of Mind, it doesn’t matter what they see for us, ‘cuz we see it for ourselves. Ah!” she said. Check out the advertisement below.