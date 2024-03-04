Raleigh Ranks as One of the Best Cities for Black Women

Raleigh made the list as one of the premier cities for Black women, according to a specialized health index focusing on their unique experiences.
Recognizing the role of community support in achieving these aims, Niche annually compiles its healthiest places to live rankings, factoring in aspects like smoking, obesity rates, healthcare accessibility, and lifestyle considerations. However, the top 50 cities often lack diversity, failing to represent areas with significant Black populations. CityLab sought to address this disparity by collaborating with an urban sociologist to assess the best metropolitan areas for Black women, considering factors like income, health, and education.
Raleigh stands tall among the top cities for Black women’s health outcomes, emphasizing the importance of a holistic approach to livability.
Florida and North Carolina emerge as leaders, each boasting three cities in the top 10.
The top 10:
- Greensboro, North Carolina
- Boston, Massachusetts
- Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Orlando, Florida
- Miami, Florida
- Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tampa, Florida
- Washington, D.C.
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Charlotte, North Carolina
