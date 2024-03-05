Dreamville to Announce Lineup This Week

It’s Tuesday and we still wait anxiously for Dreamville to drop the lineup!
They announced last Friday, March 1st, that the lineup would be announced this week.
The only confirmed non-Dreamville Records artist on the lineup so far is Nicki Minaj. Previous years of Dreamville Festival have delivered a dynamic mix of contemporary and nostalgic acts, featuring artists like Burna Boy, Summer Walker, Usher, and Waka Flocka Flame. Last year’s performances set a high standard, and anticipation is building for this year’s lineup.
While Dreamville’s roster, including Bas, Cozz, JID, Lute, Ari Lennox, and others, is expected to take the stage, the festival is known for its surprises.
Stay tuned for updates on what promises to be an unforgettable Dreamville Festival.
