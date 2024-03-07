Lindsay Lohan Announced A ‘Freaky Friday’ Sequel Is On The Way

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Lindsay Lohan announced that a Freaky Friday sequel is on the way. The star shared her excitement to work with her co-star Jamie Lee Curtis once again. Read more details about the upcoming sequel inside.

Lohan shared that another Freaky Friday is “in the process.” The original film debuted in 2003 and became a favorite amongst the millennial generation. The film followed Lohan and Curtis as mother and daughter who switch bodies and are forced to live in one another’s shoes.

Lindsay expressed that she is “excited” to work with the Oscar winner again.

“I think we’re going to have a lot of fun with this,” Lohan told US magazine People about the sequel. “I’m just excited to work with Jamie again and see how much further we can take it.”

Lohan admits that her and Curtis talk “almost every other day.” She didn’t share when they might begin filming or whether the script has been finalized.

“I won’t say that yet,” Lohan told SiriusXM radio. “I don’t want to say too much.” She added: “We’re both excited. I’m going to speak for Jamie.”

The 2003 Freaky Friday starring Lohan was based on Mary Rodgers’ 1972 novel of the same name and had already been adapted twice before Curtis and Lohan stepped into the mother-daughter duo roles. The 1976 adaptation starred Barbara Harris and Jodie Foster, and the 1995 version starred Shelley Long and Gaby Hoffman.

In the film, the mother and daughter duo eat a magical Chinese fortune cookie, which leads to them switching bodies. After two decades, Curtis and Lohan, who played Tess and Anna Coleman respectively, are expected to return to their roles.

The film also starred late “Sex and the City” actor Willie Garson and “NCIS’s” Mark Harmon.

Lohan, who also acted in The Parent Trap, is due to star in the forthcoming Netflix rom-com Irish Wish.

Curtis, best known for her performances in horror and thriller films, won an Oscar last year for her role in Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Who’s ready for a Freaky Friday sequel? Comment your thoughts below.

