Fans Question Why Ari Lennox Isn’t on the Dreamville Lineup

Dreamville dropped its highly anticipated festival lineup this past Thursday. Although it included some exciting names such as Chris Brown and SZA, a very unexpected name was left off the list.
As an Ari Lennox fan, it didn’t take long to notice that she wasn’t on this year’s lineup. Ari Lennox is an official Dreamville artist, making it even more confusing as to why she won’t be present this year.
As of now, neither Ari nor Dreamville has said why.
Maybe the Shea Butter Baby has another performance that she has to attend. Regardless, she will definitely be missed this year.
