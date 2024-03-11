Listen Live
News

4Batz Signs With Drake’s OVO Sound For EP Deal

4Batz nor OVO Sound are saying much about the project so far.

Published on March 11, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

4Batz

4Batz, who hit it big with his “Act II: Date @ 8” at the tail end of 2023, earned himself a Drake feature for the remix of his breakout single. Now, after labels were vying for the young artist’s attention, 4Batz inked an EP deal with Drake’s OVO Sound label according to a new report.

As seen over on Billboard, the news of 4Batz inking what is being called a “short-term license” by the outlet puts an end to speculation after it was teased that Drake would be joining the Dallas, Texas native on the “Act II: Date @ 8” track. The song picked up a lot of buzz after dropping in December of last year, and on The Joe Budden Podcast‘s Sleepers section, the host featured the viral track.

The outlet says that several labels have been clamoring to sign 4Batz and the song charted on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 59. Last Friday (March 8), the remix with Drizzy hit the DSPs, adding a significant boost to the already-buzzing track

Congratulations to 4Batz and his entire team. Check out the “Act II: Date @ 8” remix below.

Photo: @4batzz / Instagram

4Batz Signs With Drake’s OVO Sound For EP Deal  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

RELATED TAGS

4Batz drake OVO Sound

More from K97.5
Trending
News

4Batz Signs With Drake’s OVO Sound For EP Deal

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal
Entertainment

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

Ariana Grande
Entertainment

Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

In-Studio Interviews: UniverSoul Circus
Local

It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

CEO Showoutt in-studio interview
Local

Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

Entertainment

Busta Rhymes & Rapper Nizzle Man Get Into Altercation At French Montana Album Release Party

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close