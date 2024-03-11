Brian Burns Traded To The New York Giants

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

After 5 seasons with the Carolina Panthers the Brian Burns era has officially come to an end as he was dealt away to the New York Giants on the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency.

In his 5 seasons with the Panthers, Burns recorded 46 sacks and made 2 pro bowls, and now has a fresh new deal with the G-Men signing a 5 year $150M max contract with $87.5 Million guaranteed.

On the Panthers end, they received a 2nd and 5th-round pick, which is a far cry from the reported 2 first-rounders and 2nd-round pick they declined from the Rams before the 2022 trade deadline for Burns when Scott Fitterer was the GM.

