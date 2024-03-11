Listen Live
Sports

Brian Burns Traded To The New York Giants

Published on March 11, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Minnesota Vikings v Carolina Panthers

Source: Grant Halverson / Getty

After 5 seasons with the Carolina Panthers the Brian Burns era has officially come to an end as he was dealt away to the New York Giants on the first day of the legal tampering period of free agency.

In his 5 seasons with the Panthers, Burns recorded 46 sacks and made 2 pro bowls, and now has a fresh new deal with the G-Men signing a 5 year $150M max contract with $87.5 Million guaranteed.

On the Panthers end, they received a 2nd and 5th-round pick, which is a far cry from the reported 2 first-rounders and 2nd-round pick they declined from the Rams before the 2022 trade deadline for Burns when Scott Fitterer was the GM.

Be sure to listen to WFNZ for all of your Panthers free agency updates starting with the Mac and Bone Show at 6 am via 92.7 FM or the WFNZ app.

 

 

Brian Burns Traded To The New York Giants  was originally published on wfnz.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Sports

Brian Burns Traded To The New York Giants

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal
Entertainment

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

Ariana Grande
Entertainment

Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

spice girlin marketplace
Lifestyle

Raleigh Ranks as One of the Best Cities for Black Women

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

In-Studio Interviews: UniverSoul Circus
Local

It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

Entertainment

Busta Rhymes & Rapper Nizzle Man Get Into Altercation At French Montana Album Release Party

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close