Kenny Smith Joins Wes & Walker, Talks Hornets Rebuild

Published on March 11, 2024

After a long wait, sports betting is finally legal in North Carolina, after a long battle to get it legalized. The Tar Heel State is the 38th state in the United States, to have legal sports gambling, meaning that sports fans can place bets on pro, and amateur sports, just in time for the ACC Tournament, and the NCAA Tournament.

Kenny Smith is a former basketball player, having played at UNC, before enjoying a very successful career in the NBA, before getting into broadcasting, where he’s a staple on TNT’s “Inside the NBA”. Earlier today on the Wes & Walker Show, Smith joined to promote FanDuel’s services as a legal betting site, but he also spoke on his alma mater’s chances to win a national championship, why LaMelo Ball is the key to the Hornets rebuild and shared his favorite stories from his NBA days.

You can listen to the Wes & Walker Show, every day from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

