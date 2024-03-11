Dairy Queen’s Free Cone Day is Back on March 19

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Free Cone Day is almost back at Dairy Queen!

Dairy Queen has set its 2024 Free Cone Day on March 19, coinciding with the first day of spring. On this day, all participating non-mall locations in the U.S. will offer one free small vanilla soft-serve cone without any purchase required, while at participating mall locations, a free cone can be obtained with any purchase.

Customers are limited to one free cone, available only in-store and while supplies last, excluding mobile or delivery orders.

Additionally, DQ Rewards members can enjoy double points on any food purchase to celebrate Free Cone Day.

Read more information here.