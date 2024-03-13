Listen Live
News

IRS Extends Hours for Free Taxpayer Assistance in the Triangle Area

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
African American Woman & Man Staring At Computer

Source: Khalid Elizaba / Urban One Stock

It’s that time again! It’s tax season and if you need help with your taxes, the IRS is offering assistance.

The IRS is offering additional weekend hours at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the Triangle to support you in completing your taxes.

Related Stories

Take advantage of face-to-face consultations with IRS experts for assistance with issues like tax bills and audits, and they can also guide you to free tax services in the area.

To avoid a common mistake observed annually, the IRS encourages proactive questioning and emphasizes the importance of avoiding procrastination, with the tax deadline set for April 15th.

Read the full story here.

RELATED TAGS

irs Local Tax season taxes

More from K97.5
Trending
African American Woman & Man Staring At Computer
News

IRS Extends Hours for Free Taxpayer Assistance in the Triangle Area

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal
Entertainment

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

Ariana Grande
Entertainment

Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

News

Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

CEO Showoutt in-studio interview
Local

Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

In-Studio Interviews: UniverSoul Circus
Local

It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close