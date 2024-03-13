IRS Extends Hours for Free Taxpayer Assistance in the Triangle Area

It’s that time again! It’s tax season and if you need help with your taxes, the IRS is offering assistance.
The IRS is offering additional weekend hours at Taxpayer Assistance Centers across the Triangle to support you in completing your taxes.
Take advantage of face-to-face consultations with IRS experts for assistance with issues like tax bills and audits, and they can also guide you to free tax services in the area.
To avoid a common mistake observed annually, the IRS encourages proactive questioning and emphasizes the importance of avoiding procrastination, with the tax deadline set for April 15th.
-
Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA's Jalen Green...And X Has Some Thoughts
-
Lil Baby’s Son Catches Jayda Wayda Mid-Twerk & Gets Mad [Video]
-
ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
-
Who's Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!
-
Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)
-
Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Steph Curry
-
FIX IT, ZUCK! Meta App Outages (Including Facebook & IG) Affect Thousands, X Users React
-
You Care: Meek Mill & DJ Akademiks Beefing Thanks To Diddy Lawsuit, X Chimes In With Slander