‘Power’ Getting Fourth Spinoff About Tommy and Ghost Origins

Published on March 13, 2024

Get ready ‘Power’ fans!

Starz announced they are expanding the “Power” universe with the official announcement of the fourth spinoff, “Origins.” The prequel series will dive into the backstory of Ghost and Tommy, portrayed by Omari Hardwick and Joseph Sikora in the original “Power” series.

Executive produced by Sascha Penn and produced by Lionsgate TV, the series adds to the growing success of the franchise, including “Power Book II: Ghost,” set to debut its fourth season in 2024, “Power Book III: Raising Kanan,” currently in its fourth season, and “Power Book IV: Force,” shooting its third season in Chicago.

The expansive “Power” series universe is directed by original creator Courtney A. Kemp, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, and Mark Canton.

Read the full article here.

