Listen Live
Local

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to Close 1,000 stores

Published on March 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Family Dollar

Source: Family Dollar / Family Dollar

Say it ain’t so! We may be seeing fewer Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in the area pretty soon.

Facing the impact of inflation on consumers’ purchasing power and the profitability of low-cost retailers, Family Dollar, the discount chain primarily serving low-income urban customers, has announced plans to close approximately 1,000 stores.

The closures will include 600 locations in the first half of 2024 and an additional 370 stores as leases expire in the coming years.

Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, will also close 30 stores as their leases expire.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.

Read the full story here. 

RELATED TAGS

family dollar

More from K97.5
Trending
Family Dollar
Local

Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to Close 1,000 stores

2024 Dreamville Festival - Lineup Reveal
Entertainment

Who’s Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!

Ariana Grande
Entertainment

Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)

News

Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP

CEO Showoutt in-studio interview
Local

Raleigh Firefighters Disciplined After CEO Showoutt Films Video In Firehouse

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

In-Studio Interviews: UniverSoul Circus
Local

It’s The Last Weekend for The UniverSoul Circus!

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close