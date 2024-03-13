Family Dollar and Dollar Tree to Close 1,000 stores

Say it ain’t so! We may be seeing fewer Family Dollar and Dollar Tree stores in the area pretty soon.
Facing the impact of inflation on consumers’ purchasing power and the profitability of low-cost retailers, Family Dollar, the discount chain primarily serving low-income urban customers, has announced plans to close approximately 1,000 stores.
The closures will include 600 locations in the first half of 2024 and an additional 370 stores as leases expire in the coming years.
Dollar Tree, the parent company of Family Dollar, will also close 30 stores as their leases expire.
Stay tuned for updates on this developing story.
