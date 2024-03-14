Cardi B’s Close Friend Star Brim Sentenced In RICO Case

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

One of Cardi B’s friends will have to spend some time in jail. Star Brim has just been sentenced in her RICO case.

Per the United States Department Of Justice (DOJ) the woman born Yonette Respass pleaded guilty to involvement in criminal activity relating to the 59 Brims; an alleged subset of the Bloods. The gang reportedly carried out various crimes including assault, racketeering, firearm offenses, distribution of narcotics and murder. According to the DOJ, Star Brim served as the gang’s highest-ranking female member and not only directly participated in the ongoing conspiracy, but also ordered the slashing of an unnamed individual.

The original indictment was made back in February 2020. At the time of the announcement, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea made it clear that this was a collaborative effort between local New York City police and federal authorities.

“Targeting and dismantling gangs and crews, and preventing the violence so often associated with their illegal activities, continues to be one of our highest priorities. By using precision policing we are targeting the small percentage of people responsible for committing much of the violence in New York, and making the safest large city in America even safer. I’d like to thank our law enforcement partners for their efforts in helping us achieve this goal.”

Star Brim has been sentenced to one year and one day behind bars and three years of supervised release. Seventeen other individuals connected to the 59 Brims also were charged.

Star Brim Sentenced In RICO Case was originally published on hiphopwired.com