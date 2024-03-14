Listen Live
Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon

Published on March 14, 2024

Power Book II: Ghost The Final Season Announcement

Source: Starz / Power Book II: Ghost

It’s the end of an era for Power fans as Power Book II: Ghost will officially end with Season 4.

Power Book II: Ghost will premiere the first half of its two-part final season on June 7 which coincides with the 10th anniversary of the original series.

The second part will then premiere on Sept. 6.

“This explosive season of ‘Ghost’ is a fitting crescendo in a decade of an immensely popular franchise — fans will not be disappointed,” Kathryn Busby, president of programming for Starz, said in a press release obtained by The Wrap. “While this marks the conclusion of one chapter, our commitment to the ‘Power’ universe endures with more compelling storytelling on the horizon.”

 

Yesterday, news broke of Starz ordering a fourth “Power” spin-off series, “Origins,” on Wednesday, following the backstories of the beloved characters Ghost and Tommy.

RELATED: ‘Power’ Never Ends: Starz Greenlights ‘Origins’ A New Spinoff That Will Focus On Ghost &amp; Tommy’s Beginnings

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is currently in production for its fourth season while Power Book IV: Force has begun production on Season 3.

Power Book II: Ghost was the first series in the expanded Power universe.

Season 4 stars Michael Rainey Jr as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada and Alix Lapri as Effie Morales.

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Seaon  was originally published on 92q.com

