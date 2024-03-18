Listen Live
Trump Warns of a ‘Bloodbath’ if He Loses the Election

Published on March 18, 2024

Donald Trump

Source: General / Radio One

Former President Donald Trump issued a strong warning at a rally in Ohio. Trump stated that there would be severe consequences if he is not re-elected in November. He claimed that he — not President Biden — would protect Social Security and warned of a “bloodbath” if not elected.

“Now if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the whole — that’s gonna be the least of it,” he added. “It’s going to be a bloodbath for the country.”

He made these remarks while discussing the possibility of a trade conflict with China over auto manufacturing.

The rally was held to support Republican Senate candidate Bernie Moreno, who received Trump’s endorsement in December.

Related Stories

Later, Trump went on to say, “If this election isn’t won, I’m not sure that you’ll ever have another election in this country.”

Read the full story here.

