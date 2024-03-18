Listen Live
#WE2024 Co-Headliner Joe Speaks On Longevity, “Big Rich Town” and More With Big Ron

| 03.18.24
R&B crooner Joe has been long considered as one of the greats of our generation. With over 30 years in the business, he still continues to put on an amazing show for his devoted fans. Such is the case when he and fellow legend Tamia hit the stage in Greensboro last weekend (ahead of their headlining show at our 2024 Women’s Empowerment Expo on April 13).

We sent our homie Big Ron out in these streets to chop it up with him to talk about his longevity in the business and what advice he has to any up-and-coming musicians. And for all of our Power fans, you already know we had to ask about “Big Rich Town.”

Watch the full interview above and don’t forget to cop your tickets to Women’s Empowerment 2024, hitting the PNC Arena on April 13!

Get your tickets HERE

joe Women's Empowerment 2024

