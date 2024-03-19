Maintaining baddie status isn’t as easy as they make it seem on social media; add motherhood and entrepreneurship to the mix and, well, you’d be forgiven if you decided to just settle on some Hanes.
For a viral-ready vixen like Jayda Cheaves, who many have lovingly referred to simply as “Jayda Wayda” for some time now, sustaining that balance with effortless swag has come with a whole new category of female: “the mompreneur.”
….and man, does she make the title look good!
RELATED: Posted On The Corner – T-Pain Breaks Down His “Miss Biggest Booty Pageant” In Atlanta
Incognito and DJ Misses took a visit to see Jayda Wayda recently in the midst of getting her grind on, and the trio had an interesting talk about how she got started, what it takes to keep it all afloat and where she sees her limitless career going as her star continues to rise. Peep game!
Watch our full interview below with the one and only Jayda Wayda right here on Posted On The Corner:
The post Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status appeared first on Black America Web.
Posted On The Corner: Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status was originally published on blackamericaweb.com
-
Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA's Jalen Green...And X Has Some Thoughts
-
ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
-
Who's Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!
-
Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town
-
Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)
-
Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season
-
Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend