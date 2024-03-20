Scarface says he’s done creating new music. During a recent sit down with Majic 102.1’s Madd Hatta in Houston, he says he’s given fans all that he has and explains why, creatively, he can’t get back to the artistic place that made him a hip hop legend.
It was a passionate interview to say the least, and comes at an interesting time: Face recently announced a tour on the heels of his renowned Tiny Desk Concert, which took place in late 2023.
Check out the clip below.
Scarface Compares Rap To A Bad Marriage: ‘I Don’t Respect It’ was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com
