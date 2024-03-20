E. Ness Says Diddy Is A Victim Of A Smear Campaign

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

A Bad Boy Entertainment alumni is openly supporting Diddy. E. Ness insists that his former CEO is a victim of a smear campaign.

HipHopDX is reporting that the former front man of Da Band doesn’t believe that the mogul is guilty of any of the horrendous allegations made against him. Recently the Philadelphia, PA native made an appearance on the Directed by CEO Nafees podcast and expressed that there is a predetermined effort to ruin Diddy’s reputation. “It’s a smear campaign,” he said. “That’s what’s happening with Puff. It’s a smear campaign. And what they usually do is they go to your personal habits. They start attacking your personal habits, your girlfriends, your exes. Then they try to find something to attack you through those vessels.”

Sean Combs’ name was synonymous with scandal by the end of 2023. In November of that year his former artist and love interest Casandra “Cassie” Ventura accused him of rape and years of abuse. Diddy quickly settled the case for an undisclosed amount. “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably,” Combs said in a statement. “I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.” Following the settlement Liza Gardner and Joi Dickerson-Neal filed separate legal claims alleging he drugged them. Last month producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones filed a federal lawsuit alleging Diddy sexually harassed and drugged him. Combs has denied all the allegations against him.

You can see E. Ness discuss Diddy at the 3:50 minute mark below.

