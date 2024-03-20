Listen Live
Popular Charlotte BBQ Brand Expanding to Raleigh

Published on March 20, 2024

Barbecue Chicken

Source: Bob Ingelhart / Getty

If you love barbecue, you’ll love this new restaurant!

Popular Charlotte-based barbecue chain Mac’s Speed Shop is set to debut its first location in the Triangle, opening in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood next week.

Taking over the former Lonerider Brewing taproom on Glenwood Avenue, the grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, March 28. This will mark the ninth Mac’s Speed Shop in North Carolina, joining existing spots in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Fayetteville.

Founded nearly two decades ago, Mac’s offers a diverse menu of barbecue classics, bar snacks, and other comfort foods. The new Raleigh location boasts a revamped dining room and a spacious backyard patio inherited from Lonerider.

Currently, in training mode, the restaurant aims to open its doors before Easter.

Read the full story here.

Barbecue Chicken
