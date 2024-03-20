Popular Charlotte BBQ Brand Expanding to Raleigh

If you love barbecue, you’ll love this new restaurant!
Popular Charlotte-based barbecue chain Mac’s Speed Shop is set to debut its first location in the Triangle, opening in Raleigh’s Five Points neighborhood next week.
Taking over the former Lonerider Brewing taproom on Glenwood Avenue, the grand opening is scheduled for Thursday, March 28. This will mark the ninth Mac’s Speed Shop in North Carolina, joining existing spots in Charlotte, Greensboro, and Fayetteville.
Founded nearly two decades ago, Mac’s offers a diverse menu of barbecue classics, bar snacks, and other comfort foods. The new Raleigh location boasts a revamped dining room and a spacious backyard patio inherited from Lonerider.
Currently, in training mode, the restaurant aims to open its doors before Easter.
-
Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA's Jalen Green...And X Has Some Thoughts
-
ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
-
Who's Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!
-
Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town
-
Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)
-
Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season
-
Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend