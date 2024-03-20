Listen Live
Black Influencer Passes Away from Cervical Cancer After Misdiagnosis

Published on March 20, 2024

Jessica Pettway

Jessica Pettway, a beloved beauty influencer on YouTube, tragically passed away at 36 after a cervical cancer misdiagnosis.

After disclosing her battle with stage 3 cervical cancer in a heartfelt Instagram post nine months ago, her sister Reyni shared the devastating news on Instagram Friday.

“It’s my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth. I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago, and my heart has never felt pain like this,” wrote Reyni.

Pettway began her YouTube journey in November 2013 and gained over 225,000 subscribers. She later faced a challenging journey after initially being misdiagnosed with fibroids.

“I was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer. I don’t even know where to begin, but I want to share why I’ve been gone for so long, in hopes that at least one person is encouraged by my story,” wrote Pettaway.

She was a devoted mother to Kailee, 10, and Zoi Lee, 3, alongside her husband of 12 years.

Read the full story here.

