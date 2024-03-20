Black Influencer Passes Away from Cervical Cancer After Misdiagnosis

Jessica Pettway, a beloved beauty influencer on YouTube, tragically passed away at 36 after a cervical cancer misdiagnosis.
After disclosing her battle with stage 3 cervical cancer in a heartfelt Instagram post nine months ago, her sister Reyni shared the devastating news on Instagram Friday.
“It’s my birthday today, and the only thing I could ever wish for is for God to bring you back on this earth. I lost my beautiful big sister 2 days ago, and my heart has never felt pain like this,” wrote Reyni.
Pettway began her YouTube journey in November 2013 and gained over 225,000 subscribers. She later faced a challenging journey after initially being misdiagnosed with fibroids.
She was a devoted mother to Kailee, 10, and Zoi Lee, 3, alongside her husband of 12 years.
-
Draya Michele Expecting Baby Girl With NBA's Jalen Green...And X Has Some Thoughts
-
ATL Love Story: Drake Allegedly Spotted With Latto’s Sister, Brooklyn Nikole
-
Who's Coming To 2024 Dreamville Festival?!
-
Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town
-
Ariana Grande New Single ’We Can’t Be Friends (Wait For Your Love)’ (Video)
-
Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season
-
Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend