News

Biden Admin to Forgive Student Loans for 78,000 Public Service Workers

Published on March 21, 2024

Class Study Session

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

President Joe Biden declared on Thursday the forgiveness of $5.8 billion in federal student loan debt for approximately 78,000 public service workers. This will include educators, healthcare professionals, firefighters, and others under the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

This brings the total student debt relief by the administration to roughly $144 billion for nearly 4 million Americans.

Biden reaffirmed his commitment to addressing broken student loan programs, ensuring access to higher education as a pathway to the middle class, and utilizing all available tools to extend debt relief to more individuals.

The latest announcement marks a significant increase in forgiveness for public service workers, reaching 870,000 beneficiaries compared to approximately 7,000 before Biden’s administration took office.

Read the full story here.

Student Loans

Class Study Session
