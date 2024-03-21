Listen Live
Latto Rides Through Atlanta To Announce Birthday Bash 2024

Latto will be the first woman ever to headline the highly anticipated concert this June.

Published on March 21, 2024

Hot 107.9 has announced their upcoming annual Birthday Bash concert in a big way, with headliner artist Latto roaming Atlanta to spread the news.

One of Atlanta, Georgia’s, hottest events, Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash is coming up soon (June 22). And the rap ingenue Latto took to the streets to ensure that everyone knows about the 2024 edition Birthday Bash and its lineup in style. The “Put It On The Floor Again” rapper rolled out with a caravan of 20 Black Suburban SUVs to announce the news of the concert to fans around the city on a bullhorn. She will be the first woman artist to ever headline the event.

The entire drive to the radio station was captured on video – including a pit stop at Walgreens so Latto could get her makeup fixed due to the high winds. The two-time Grammy Award nominated artist arrived with her entourage and spoke about what it means to be the headliner for the concert, which will be held at State Farm Arena Saturday, June 22. “I love my city, my city had my back,” Latto said before imploring listeners to get their tickets. Baby, I’m telling you now. Get your tickets now. Don’t be calling me,” she said as the crowd gathered in the studio laughed and cheered.

The Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash 2024 is high-powered when it comes to the lineup already announced. As mentioned before, Latto will be the headliner with special guests joining her onstage, fresh off of the buzz of her latest single “Sunday Service,” where she delivered some biting lyrics seemingly aimed at another rising rap star, Ice Spice. “These b—–es corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do/ Do you rap or do you tweet?/ ‘Cause I can’t tell, get in the booth, b—h.” Also getting top billing will be Boosie, Hunxho, Killer Mike and Key Glock. The rest of the lineup is filled out by Tee Grizzley, Famous Sally & YB with more artists to be announced at a later date.

 

Latto Rides Through Atlanta To Announce Birthday Bash 2024

