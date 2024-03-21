Listen Live
US Marriage Rates Increase as Divorce Rates Decrease

Published on March 21, 2024

Black couples-wedding

Source: Photo by One zone Studio on Unsplash / Photo by One zone Studio on Unsplash

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) indicates an increase in marriage rates across the United States following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

After the year 2020, during which many couples saw their wedding plans disrupted by the pandemic, there has been a surge in marriages.

Despite the challenges faced by couples in 2020, statistics show that marriage rates have risen steadily since then, with 6.2 marriages per 1,000 people recorded in 2022 compared to 5.1 in 2020.

Alongside the rise in marriages, the country is also witnessing a decline in divorce rates, marking a significant trend in post-pandemic relationship dynamics.

Read the full story here.

