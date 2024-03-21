Listen Live
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

Published on March 21, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

Women’s History Month is definitely being celebrated daily here at Posted On The Corner — love you deep, DJ Misses! — reflects without question when it comes to our guests.

If you aren’t familiar, allow us to introduce you to Gocha Hawkins, owner and head “restauranteur” of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar in Atlanta in addition to one of the stars in WE tv’s new reality series, Bold & Bougie.

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

 

 

….Oh, and the food over there is bussin’!

 

 

 

 

RELATED: Posted On The Corner – Jayda Wayda Gives Us The Rundown On Maintaining Her ‘Mompreneur’ Status

It was a delectable experience having Gocha in the POTC studio, from talking about her journey in the culinary arts world to how she hustled as a strong Black woman from her hometown in Detroit to her current throne in Atlanta. There’s a lot that she shares on business and being a self-described restaurateur overall, so come get these gems!

Watch Gocha Hawkins of Gocha’s Breakfast Bar and the new WE tv series, Bold & Bougie, right here via Posted On The Corner:

 

 

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

GOCHA HAWKNS ON POTC

Source: Reach Media Inc./Getty / Reach Media Inc.

The post Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur appeared first on Black America Web.

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from K97.5
Trending
Entertainment

Posted On The Corner: Gocha Hawkins Talks Breakfast Bar, ‘Bold & Bougie’ And Being A Restaurateur

News

Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town

K975: Dreamville X Hennessy Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes
Entertainment

K975 Presents: Dreamville Festival X Hennessy Ultimate Fan Sweepstakes

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals
Showtime Says

Teairra Mari’s Sex Tape And Nudes Have Leaked (WHOA)

Celebrity

Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season

Black Business Pages RAL
Radio One Pages

Get Featured: Submit Your Business Listing Now!

Showtime Says

Mo’Nique Reveals That Her Husband Lets Her Cheat With Other Men (VIDEO)

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close