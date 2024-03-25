The Salary a Single Person Needs to Live Comfortably in Raleigh

K97.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Now, we knew inflation was getting pretty bad, but not this bad!

A new study by SmartAsset was just released that revealed the income needed for a single person to live comfortably in the 25 U.S. cities with the highest cost of living.

“Comfortable” refers to the income required for a 50/30/20 budget, where 50% covers necessities like housing, and utilities, 30% goes to discretionary spending, and 20% is allocated for savings or investments.

For Raleigh, you may shocked to find that the needed income for a single individual was $102,752. The list is as follows:

New York City: $138,570 San Jose, California: $136,739 Irvine, California: $126,797 Santa Ana, California: $126,797 Boston: $124,966 San Diego: $122,803 Chula Vista, California: $122,803 San Francisco: $119,558 Seattle: $119,392 Oakland, California: $118,768 Arlington, Virginia: $117,686 Newark, New Jersey: $116,646 Jersey, New Jersey: $116,646 Long Beach, California: $114,691 Anaheim, California: $114,691 Honolulu: $111,904 Los Angeles: $110,781 Aurora, Colorado: $110,115 Portland, Oregon: $110,032 Riverside, California: $109,408 Atlanta: $107,453 Sacramento, California: $104,790 Raleigh, North Carolina: $102,752 Gilbert, Arizona: $102,752 Glendale, Arizona: $102,752

Read the full story here.