Tina Campbell new single ‘Pray For Me’ is the vibes we all need… Listen the overall sound was it, and when that beat dropped, i just knew some fashionable tunes were coming. If you’ve been longing for some new and trendy inspirational music, this is it!

Tina is no stranger to the industry! Need a reminder?, she’s the sister of Erica Campbell, who makes up 50% of the famous Mary Mary gospel duo! This single, ignites the passion furthermore for Tina’s solo run.

Tina Campbell ‘Pray For Me’ Is The Anthem We Needed! was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com