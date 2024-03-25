Tina Campbell new single ‘Pray For Me’ is the vibes we all need… Listen the overall sound was it, and when that beat dropped, i just knew some fashionable tunes were coming. If you’ve been longing for some new and trendy inspirational music, this is it!
Tina is no stranger to the industry! Need a reminder?, she’s the sister of Erica Campbell, who makes up 50% of the famous Mary Mary gospel duo! This single, ignites the passion furthermore for Tina’s solo run.
Tina Campbell ‘Pray For Me’ Is The Anthem We Needed! was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
-
Sexxy Red Shuts Down Streamer Adin Ross’ Claims He Took Her To Pound Town
-
Power Book II: Ghost Series Set To End With Two-Part Final Season
-
Your Bestie Miss Westie Is Dropping An Album Inspired By Kanye West’s Debut LP
-
Rapper Boss Dead At 54, Hip-Hop X Salutes The Legend
-
Social Media Reacts (And Points Fingers) Following Premiere of Hulu's "Freaknik" Documentary
-
The Triangle's Cutest Couple Contest
-
Music That Your Parents Were DEFINITELY Dancing To At Freaknik
-
Cardi B’s Close Friend Star Brim Sentenced In RICO Case