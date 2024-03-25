Listen Live
Ye FKA Kanye West’s Team Issues Letter Regarding Permanent Name Change

In a letter from YEEZY's chief of staff, the name change to Ye seems to be permanent.

Published on March 25, 2024

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - March 21, 2024

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West has long since used his newly assigned moniker on social media. Via a letter issued by Ye’s team, it appears that he has legally changed his name from Kanye West to Ye permanently.

TMZ reports that YEEZY Chief of Staff Milo Yiannopoulos issued a letter that the outlet saw in full which lays out why the Ye name is here to stay.

“Ye is one of the most recognizable people in the world, on par with presidents and popes,” the letter begins. “He didn’t take the decision to change his name, potentially sacrificing some of the immense value captured by the brand of ‘Kanye West,’ lightly. The change was made fully, legally, and permanently. This is who he is now. His name is Ye.”

The outspoken rapper, producer, and designer is currently promoting his latest project Vultures, recorded collaboratively with Ty Dolla $ign. He has also made recent media appearances making claims that his influence on music is wide and that he’s invented several forms.

