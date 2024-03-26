Listen Live
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

K97.5 Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean Combs photographed by Robbie Fimmano for Variety on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA

Source: Variety / Getty

A man accused of being embattled music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ drug mule was arrested Monday. The arrest occurred just as the Bad Boy Records founder’s homes were raided by Homeland Security.

In an affidavit obtained by TMZ, 25-year-old Brendon Paul was arrested on separate drug charges after the feds intercepted Diddy’s plane at Miami’s Opa Locka Airport. Paul was arrested on one count of possession of suspected cocaine and one count of possession of suspected marijuana candy. Both charges are felonies in the state of Florida.

TMZ reports:

In the paperwork, officers claim that while they were working in conjunction with Homeland Security and Customs and Border Protection personnel … they came across what they describe as the suspected drugs in Paul’s travel bags, which they say he claimed.
The cops go on to say that the suspected narcotics were tested, and found to be legit … leading to Paul’s arrest. He was booked into jail, but has since bailed out.

Paul was named in producer Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones’ lawsuit against Diddy, describing him as a close confidant who allegedly handles the music mogul’s drugs and guns.

So far, there is no evidence that the drugs found on Paul were connected to Diddy in any way.

RELATED:

Federal Prosecutor Whose Office Is Investigating Diddy Previously Took Down R. Kelly

“No Diddy” Trends As A Replacement For Pause, 50 Cent Chimes In

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

RELATED TAGS

Brendon Paul Drug Arrest drug mule Sean "Diddy" Combs

More from K97.5
Trending
Sean Combs photographed by Robbie Fimmano for Variety on June 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, CA
News

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Alleged “Drug Mule” Arrested In Miami

News

Report: Sean “Diddy” Combs Homes Raided by The Feds

Entertainment

‘See, The Thing Is…’ Podcast Messy Ending: Mandii B to Take Legal Against Ex Co-Host Bridget Kelly & Drops Receipts

Entertainment

Freaknik Facts: Jermaine Dupri and Uncle Luke on The Wildest Party Never Told

Cutest Couple Contest
Homepage Prizes & Events

The Triangle’s Cutest Couple Contest

News

Federal Prosecutor Whose Office Is Investigating Diddy Previously Took Down R. Kelly

News

NFL Player On The Run After Warrant Issued For Domestic Abuse Charges

--Developers are about to build an $18 million apartment community
Money

The Salary a Single Person Needs to Live Comfortably in Raleigh

K97.5

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close