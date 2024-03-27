J. Cole’s Teases His Dreamer Sneaker Brand (Video)

J. Cole, Collaborated with Puma on the RS-Dreamer, is preparing a new release. Fans anticipating a new shoe from him should note that this time he won’t be partnering with Puma or Nike. It appears that Cole is taking an independent route for this particular project. Sneak peeks of the upcoming low-top sneaker were shared in Vol. 2 of his Might Delete Later vlog, where he showcased the shoes while playing basketball on an indoor court, hinting at what’s to come in his upcoming album, The Fall Off.

The new sneaker, dubbed the Dreamer Indie 5000s, is just a prototype as of now according to Cole, who can be heard rapping, “This shit I designed with Italians, call them the Indie 5000s,” and feature a low-top 90s-esque b-ball design with a zig-zag overlay. Like the RS-Dreamer, the Dreamer Indie 500 conveys motion in its design. Overall, I think it’s a major improvement, but I know the RS-Dreamer has plenty of die-hard fans who might not agree.