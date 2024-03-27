Listen Live
Entrepreneurship

J. Cole’s Teases His Dreamer Sneaker Brand (Video)

Published on March 27, 2024

2023 Dreamville Music Festival

Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

J. Cole, Collaborated with Puma on the RS-Dreamer, is preparing a new release. Fans anticipating a new shoe from him should note that this time he won’t be partnering with Puma or Nike. It appears that Cole is taking an independent route for this particular project. Sneak peeks of the upcoming low-top sneaker were shared in Vol. 2 of his Might Delete Later vlog, where he showcased the shoes while playing basketball on an indoor court, hinting at what’s to come in his upcoming album, The Fall Off.

The new sneaker, dubbed the Dreamer Indie 5000s, is just a prototype as of now according to Cole, who can be heard rapping, “This shit I designed with Italians, call them the Indie 5000s,” and feature a low-top 90s-esque b-ball design with a zig-zag overlay. Like the RS-Dreamer, the Dreamer Indie 500 conveys motion in its design. Overall, I think it’s a major improvement, but I know the RS-Dreamer has plenty of die-hard fans who might not agree.

Eagle-eyed fans of Cole will notice this design, as Cole has been hinting at it during public appearances and even featured on a special cover of NBA 2K23 sporting a pair. At present, there is no release information available, but considering the shoe’s prominent feature in Vol. 2 of Might Delete Later, we anticipate that they will be launched around the same time as The Fall Off’s release.

