Ride With Remedy Freestyles: Eddie Valero

Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, rapper Eddie Valero has been making waves and repping his city well. He pays a visit to DJ Remedy during his press run to chat about his work ethic and a bit about Memphis’ rap culture. He also blesses the mic with an exclusive performance of his latest single, “Flex N Go.”
OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO:
